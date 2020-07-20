Antonio Brown announces NFL retirement again

Free-agent NFL star Antonio Brown appeared to announce his retirement for the third time in less than a year on Monday, citing the “risk” of attempting a comeback.

Brown implied that he was done with professional football in a series of tweets, but did not provide an explanation for his latest remarks. His posts came one day after a number of prominent NFL players, including Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, expressed concern about the league’s health and safety plan during the coronavirus pandemic.

“At this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey I sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84!” Brown wrote on Twitter. “I came I saw I conquered mission complete Call God.”

Brown’s NFL career has taken a tumultuous turn over the last 12 months. He previously threatened to retire from football last August during a dispute with executives from his former team, the Oakland Raiders, and again last September when the New England Patriots cut him and withheld bonus money shortly after he was accused of sexual assault.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Brown played just one game last season prior to his release. Brown expressed interest in an NFL comeback as recently as this offseason. He posted videos of himself working out with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this month.

The Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens have explored potentially signing Brown, the NFL Network reported.

Even if Brown were to reverse course and sign a contract, he would likely miss a significant portion of the upcoming NFL season. League executives are expected to take disciplinary action against Brown for his role in an altercation with a moving company truck driver outside his Florida home earlier this year.

Brown pleaded no contest earlier this month to a felony burglary with battery charge and two misdemeanor charges.

In addition, the NFL has an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct brought by two women against Brown. He has denied wrongdoing.

