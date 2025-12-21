NFL stars help Raising Cane's impact children across America with biggest bike giveaway to date

The holiday season is all about giving back, and Raising Cane's teamed up with a superstar lineup to help impact children nationwide this year.

For the sixth straight year, Raising Cane’s spread holiday cheer on two wheels, teaming up with youth organizations and professional athlete stars to surprise kids with brand-new bikes and helmets.

This tradition is one that Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves wanted to share, because after all, what kid wouldn’t want that classic feeling of getting a bike on Christmas?

And after gifting 2,500 bikes last year, Graves and Cane’s kicked it up a notch with more than 4,000 bikes and helmets given to children in multiple cities, including Cincinnati with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

"When I walked in, you could see all the joy and how their faces lit up," Higgins told FOX Business about his help donating 100 bikes and helmets to children at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati. Higgins was once a Boys & Girls Club child while growing up in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, making these giveaways special given his platform now.

"That’s what it’s all about, man. To put smiles on these kids’ faces is amazing," he added. "And to give bikes to them as well. When I was their age, I remember my first bike at the Boys and Girls Club. That made me smile, so it made me the happiest boy alive."

Minnesota Vikings stars Josh Metellus and Andrew Van Ginkel did the same with the Boys & Girls Club of The Twin Cities, and they explained the impact they know was created earlier this month.

"I think it’s great for Raising Cane’s to bless these kids with the opportunity to receive a bike and to know that the community cares about them," Metellus told FOX Business. "There’s people that care about furthering their development in this world. To be a part of this is always special, given the platform, given the way I was brought up, I appreciate these things, especially around the holiday season."

Van Ginkel added: "I think life’s a lot bigger than football and us as football players. So, any way that we can get back in the community and just be there for kids that have been through a lot and need that extra piece of hope that can help them get through these difficult times."

Philadelphia Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown was unfortunately unable to make his scheduled appearance in his city due to a practice change, but his A.J. Brown Foundation, which helps impact underserved youth, made sure to show him the core memories made as each child was enthralled by their bikes.

"I’m so grateful for this partnership that me and Raising Cane’s came together to spread some holiday cheer and give some bikes away to kids. I’m always trying to put smiles on kids’ faces and that goes with my foundation — mentorship and doing things for kids in the community. It was a blessing," Brown told FOX Business.

From Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, to Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, the NFL lineup was star-studded as everyone helped Raising Cane’s make sure children had their best holiday season to date.

Even players from the NBA got involved as well, with the San Antonio Spurs’ Devin Vassell, Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tyrese Proctor, Miami Heat’s Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Oklahoma City Thunder’s Isaiah Hartenstein also making impacts in their communities.

