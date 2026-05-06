NFL star teams up with Lids' World Cup campaign to give fans chance to represent home nations in style

Soccer fans can now represent their countries in the ultimate style.

With the World Cup quickly approaching, global hat retailer Lids is tapping into the energy, identity and global passion surrounding the world’s biggest sporting event, blending culture, fashion and sports.

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston helped Lids kick off its "Wear Many Caps" campaign, which celebrates the multicultural spirit of the World Cup, honoring the heritage, pride and personal style that set fans apart, while also spotlighting the shared love of the game that brings people together.

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"I couldn't have dreamed that I would be collaborating with a brand like Lids for one of the most iconic sporting events ever. I'm very grateful for it," Winston told FOX Business in an exclusive interview.

"And my history of being a baseball player — wearing a cap and how much a cap has meant to me and know that I get to promote and encourage and invite others to join together and and put on their cap to support their country for something that is bigger than I can even have dreamed of — man, it's pretty cool."

With a wide assortment of World Cup gear, including host city T-shirts, national jerseys and, of course, hats, Lids is positioning itself as the go-to destination for fans to rep their country, their city and their soccer fandom all in one place.

Team caps used to be strictly for baseball, but as fashion has evolved, this year's World Cup caps are part of the ongoing evolution of fandom and style.

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"Growing up in the South, there are so many different ways to wear a hat. It's like a thousand ways to skin a cat," Winston recalled of his past. "You know, people used to wear hats sideways, backwards, barely on top of their head, barely can see their eyes, you know. So, it's a lot of different ways to swag it.

"But I couldn't imagine anything more monumental than repping your country," he continued. "I just think how proud I was of, like, my kids. They're in baseball right now, and when they got their hats for their uniform, they were like, 'Oh, that's so cool.'

"One of my kids has an afro. The other one, you know, he got a haircut, but even the uniqueness of the way that you wear a hat and the uniqueness of each and every individual country, man, for Lids to give people, invite people to have pride and have a sense of integrity in what they're representing is amazing.

"And I know that when we are able to come together and do something that we all love, we all love representing. But it gives us that nostalgic feeling. For me, it's putting on that baseball cap of representing what I love. Man, it's pretty cool."

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And best believe the quarterback will use his Giants pull to try to get out to MetLife Stadium this summer.

"I got to go and represent, man," Winston added.