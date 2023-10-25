NFL star Myles Garrett purchases minority ownership stake in NBA’s Cavaliers

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett is making a move to the NBA.

The four-time Pro Bowler finalized an agreement to buy a minority ownership stake in the Cleveland Cavaliers, the franchise announced on Wednesday. Garrett's share of the team was not made public.

The Browns draft Garrett in 2017, and he has since played his entire professional football career in Cleveland. The 27-year-old has also been spotted at several Cavaliers games in recent years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"As a leader on and off the field, Myles has become a Cleveland icon and shares in our organization’s commitment to being a transformative force for good across the region," Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert said. "We are honored to welcome this longtime friend of the team as our new partner and investor."

LAKERS' LEBRON JAMES, NFL LEGEND PEYTON MANNING PLANNING BASKETBALL STREAMING SERIES: REPORTS

"Myles' passion and commitment to the city he loves will allow us to reach new communities and continue to build the successful future of this franchise."

Garrett participated in the NBA's All-Star Celebrity Game in 2022. Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse hosted the league's All-Star game that year.

Garrett said that being a part of the franchise "is truly a dream come true."

Earlier Wednesday, the NFL announced that Garrett was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. He finished last Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts with nine tackles and two sacks. He also forced two fumbles and blocked a field goal in the Browns' one-point win.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Garrett is a Texas native and played college football at Texas A&M. The Cavaliers opened their 2023-24 season on the road against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.