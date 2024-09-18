NFL star Justin Fields, Reebok team up for new shoe collection

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields has teamed up with Reebok for his first shoe capsule.

The collaboration introduces a training shoe called the Nano X4, a running shoe, the FloatZig 1 and a youth-sized shoe known as the Zig Dynamica 2.0.

"It’s an honor to launch the Justin Fields Collection with Reebok and continue our shared mission of supporting the next generation of athletes," Fields said in a statement. "The collection is designed to pay homage to my roots and the community around me."

Fox News Digital spoke with Fields about all things football and detailed how the new collaboration will continue to help him have an impact on the younger generation.

"[I] did a collaboration with Reebok in support of the Justin Fields Foundation. I started this foundation a couple of years ago, and it's been helping the younger community in terms of scholastic achievement, health, wellness, leadership development, empowerment."

Every shoe in the new collection features the mantra "Evening the Playing Fields" in the sock liner. Fields also said teaming up with Reebok boosts his efforts to uplift those who are less fortunate.

"Some people might have [an] advantage based off where they live or their circumstances that they were born into so just ‘Evening the Playing Fields’ in terms of just helping those communities and those kids [who] are based in those communities just get the same chance as everyone else."

Reebok has pledged to donate $30,000 in support of Fields' foundation.

"We’re proud to partner with Justin as he continues to uplift and inspire so many young athletes," Portia Blunt, SVP of Product, Creative Direction & Social Impact at Reebok said in a statement. "At Reebok, it’s our goal to inspire human rights and human movement for all, and Justin absolutely champions that mission and takes it to new heights."

Pro athletes typically spend much more time training than they do actually competing in games. For Fields, the Nano X4 gives him the right amount of support when he is going through a workout.

"For training in the weight room, I wear the Nano X4 which provides me with all the support needed for my workouts. On the track, I love running in the FloatZig 1, they actually make you feel like you’re floating, they help you run faster, feel faster," the 25-year-old NFL quarterback said via Reebok.

When Fields is looking to step out in style, a classic Reebok shoe is his go-to.

"For style, I throw on the Classic Leathers…they’re dependable and you can wear them with anything. Always rocking the AI’s and Question Mids too."

The former Ohio State Buckeyes standout added that the company's cultural impact and the opportunity to work with Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson further inspired him to partner with the legacy brand.

"There were many things that stood out and inspired me to partner with Reebok. Of course, the brand’s legacy in sports and the huge impact they’ve had on culture, legends AI and Shaq who I can’t wait to work with more, and Reebok’s plan to expand back into the Sports world really excited me."

In October 2023, Reebok announced that O'Neal had been named the company's first president of basketball. Iverson serves as the organization's vice president of basketball.

Fields is one of the most uniquely gifted athletes in pro football. He spent his first three NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears and entered his first year with the Steelers with 2,220 rushing yards.

Fields holds the league record for the most rushing yards in a single game. He set the record when he rushed for 178 yards during a game against the Miami Dolphins in November 2022.

"I was just surprised by what happened," Fields told Fox News Digital as he reflected on his record-breaking performance. "I didn't know what happened because I've always been able to run, but that was my first time doing that since little league. It was definitely a day to remember, having all those rushing yards, and having that good of a game."

Retired quarterback and current FOX Sports studio analyst Michael Vick previously held the record.

In 2022, Fields said breaking Vick's record was a "full circle" moment. Fields grew up in Kennesaw, Georgia, which is roughly 27 miles from downtown Atlanta. He was able to watch as Vick broke numerous NFL records during his six-season run with the Falcons. Vick has long been a vocal supporter of Fields. "I think he’s a great player," Vick said in 2022.

The "Reebok x Justin Fields Collection" is now available online and at select retailers.