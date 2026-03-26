NFL star Caleb Williams at odds with NBA Hall of Famer over nickname trademarks: 'Already got one Iceman'

Caleb Williams' "Iceman" nickname is in danger of being frozen.

The Chicago Bears quarterback recently filed trademark applications for the nickname, given to him after some late-game heroics throughout this past season. But the name was also used by Basketball Hall of Famer George Gervin, who played for the Chicago Bulls.

Gervin filed similar trademark applications four days later, saying he has been using the nickname for goods and services since 1979. Jerald Barisano, the president and CEO of Gervin Global Management, told the Chicago Sun-Times that he mistakenly thought Gervin had filed the trademark already.

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"I’ve got nothing but respect for [Williams]," Gervin told the outlet earlier this week. "He’s already proved greatness and his potential upside is great. Like an ‘Iceman.’ But that name is taken…

"All I’m saying is: Young fella, we’ve already got one ‘Iceman.’"

Barisano added, "We are hoping the inspectors will do the right thing. All they've got to do is one Google search, and they'll see hundreds and hundreds of articles on the 'Iceman,' George Gervin."

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The trademarks Williams filed included two silhouettes of himself from the wild fourth-and-8 pass to Rome Odunze against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild-card round. The Sun-Times noted that Williams' trademarks were for sporting goods, footballs, sweatshirts, T-shirts, hats, jerseys, jackets, vests, water bottles, mugs, bags, backpacks, luggage, sunglasses, posters and downloadable trading cards.

Barisano, though, said he and Gervin plan to contest the trademark if it's awarded to the quarterback.

In his sophomore season, the 2024 first overall pick had his coming-out party, leading the Bears to an NFC North title and going to the divisional round. He threw for 3,942 yards and ran for another 489. His 4,352 total yards were the most ever by a Bears quarterback, as he also threw 27 touchdowns against just seven interceptions.

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Gervin was named an All-Star 12 times in both the NBA and ABA and was selected to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. He averaged 25.1 points and 5.3 rebounds, winning four scoring titles.