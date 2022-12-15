NFL star Bobby Wagner looks to help fans get the 'perfect present' this holiday season

The Los Angeles Rams and linebacker Bobby Wagner may be a long shot to make the playoffs this season, but he’s hoping to make fans’ holiday especially great with the "perfect present."

The six-time All Pro and one-time Super Bowl champion partnered with Bud Light to give a prize to a lucky fan to make the holiday extra special.

The fan who wins the Bud Light contest will receive a signed game-worn jersey from Wagner or other NFL players who have also partnered with the beer company as well as tickets for them and their family for their Christmas Day games.

Wagner told Fox Business in a recent interview he understood how hard it is to do holiday shopping and hoped to provide some relief.

"I think it’s just a cool opportunity to kind of help people that are in need of the perfect present, and we know during the holidays it’s hard to find the right thing and the perfect present," Wagner said "We’re offering fans the opportunity to get a signed game-worn jersey and tickets to the game on Christmas to symbolize the perfect present. We think it’s a cool opportunity to engage with fans and engage with people to help figure out what’s the perfect present to give somebody on the special day."

Wagner said he prides himself on being a good gift-giver but was unsure what he would consider the best gift he’s ever given.

"That’s hard to say because when you give a gift to somebody you never really know which one means the most to them," he said. "I feel like I’m a pretty decent gift-giver. And a lot of the times I just listen to things that they want or maybe even want to give to themselves, and they just really haven’t had the time to go get it. Sometimes I just make the time to go get it."

He did have one gift he considered a head scratcher: coffee.

"I think hindsight is 20/20, but, at the time, somebody got me coffee. But I didn’t drink coffee, but now I do. I was never a coffee drinker until about a year ago," he told Fox Business.

Wagner said he lost a bet and was forced to try coffee and liked it.

Wagner is in his first season with the Rams after spending 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks. In 13 games this season, he’s recorded five sacks and 111 tackles. LA is 4-9 this season after winning the Super Bowl last year, but it's still not out of the playoff picture just yet.

Los Angeles hosts the Denver Broncos Christmas Day. Other players participating in the promotion include Broncos linebacker Justin Simmons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons.