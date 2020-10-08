NFL owner Shad Khan selling luxurious yacht for incredible amount of money

Shad Khan, the billionaire owner of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and the English Premier League’s Fulham FC and co-owner of All Elite Wrestling, has put up his luxurious yacht Kismet for sale.

And it can all be yours for about $198.8 million.

The yacht was built in 2014 by German shipyard Lurssen. The 312-foot vessel has eight staterooms sleeping 16 guests. The vessel can accommodate 28 crew members.

“Built under the supervision of the Moran yacht construction team, the 95m KISMET yacht was delivered by luxury yacht builders Lurssen in 2014. This award-winning superyacht features a gorgeous exterior design by Espen Oeino and a decadent interior by the world-renowned Reymond Langton Design,” a description on the Moran Yacht & Ship website read.

“KISMET yacht, for sale with Moran Yacht and Ship, can accommodate 16 guests in 8 opulent staterooms, with the master stateroom featuring a private deck complete with a Jacuzzi and access to the yacht’s helipad. Other features included a spacious sundeck complete with a swimming pool, full-service spa, and a one-of-a-kind retractable outdoor fireplace.”

The yacht includes a pool, movie theater, sauna, helipad, gymnasium and elevator.

Khan, who is Pakistani born and has a net worth of nearly $12 billion, is the second-richest NFL owner. Forbes evaluated him to have $11.8 billion. He is reportedly the richest person of Pakistani origin.