NFL ratings rocket in 2019 regular season

NFL ratings were up in the 2019 regular season with FOX, NBC and CBS all experiencing increases over previous years.

FOX’s 2019 NFL regular season broadcasts had their highest viewership since 2016, according to the network. FOX had an average audience of over 19.2 million viewers per game — a 7 percent increase from the 2018 season.

FOX’s “America’s Game of the Week” retained its title as the number one show on television for the 11th year straight. This particular program increased its viewership by 10 percent from the previous year.

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” similarly posted its highest viewership since 2015, averaging 20.5 million viewers, according to the company. This represents a 5 percent increase from the 2018 season and a 12 percent increase from the 2017 season.

The San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks game on Dec. 29 on NBC was the most-watched “Sunday Night Football” game ever, with 23.3 million viewers.

This season was also CBS’ best in three years with an average viewership of over 17.2 million viewers per game. The network posted that this was a 4 percent increase.

CBS’ Thanksgiving Day Buffalo Bills-Dallas Cowboys game was the most-watched game of the season across all networks with more than 32.6 million viewers.

The NFL’s overall viewership was up 5 percent in the 2019 season, according to Sports Business Journal managing digital editor Austin Karp in a tweet.

Fox Corp. is the parent company of FOX Sports and FOX Business.

