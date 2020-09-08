These are NFL Comeback Player of the Year favorites, oddsmakers say

The NFL Comeback Player of the Year award is reserved for the player who overcame some kind of adversity from the previous season to have a stellar year.

Last year’s winner, Ryan Tannehill, went from starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins to a backup for the Tennessee Titans. It was only Marcus Mariota's injury that allowed Tannehill to start and lead the Titans to a playoff spot – and nearly a Super Bowl appearance.

This year, players like Ben Roethlisberger and Cam Newton are among the favorites to win the award. Rob Gronkowski, the former Patriot now with the Bucaneers, could become the second person to win the award twice. Chad Pennington did it for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins in 2006 and 2008, respectively.

Here are the favorites to win the 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

A.J. GREEN (+900)

It feels like it’s been ages since Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has been healthy. He missed the entire 2019 season and most of the 2018 season with an injury. He is expected to be back for the 2020 season and will have Joe Burrow to catch balls from. Green was a Pro Bowler each year from 2011 to 2017 and will look to get his career back on track.

CAM NEWTON (+750)

Cam Newton played in two games in his final season with the Carolina Panthers. He was released as the Panthers reshuffled the organization and eventually made his way to the New England Patriots. Newton replaces Tom Brady, who jetted to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Newton has the potential to really thrive under Bill Belichick.

J.J. WATT (+550)

J.J. Watt and injuries are a combination as famous as mac and cheese at this point. Watt missed half the 2019 season but returned to the Houston Texans for the playoffs. Watt, if he can stay healthy, is up there as a favorite for the Comeback Player of the Year award. He had four sacks in eight games in 2019.

ROB GRONKOWSKI (+350)

Rob Gronkowski is back in the NFL and with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Gronkowski took the 2019 season off and was traded earlier this year to the Buccaneers. Gronkowski looks like his old self at the limited training camp, but it will be interesting to see whether he can return to being the dominant tight end he was for so long.

BEN ROETHLISBERGER (+250)

Ben Roethlisberger only played two games in 2019 before he was injured and was forced to sit out the rest of the year. Roethlisberger still has a solid Pittsburgh Steelers team around him which will help him vie for the Comeback Player of the Year award.

Other favorites: Matthew Stafford (+900), Alex Smith (+1400), Andy Dalton (+1400), Nick Foles (+1400), Myles Garrett (+2000) and Antonio Brown (+2500).

Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider.