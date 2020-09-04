These are the NFL Offensive Player of Year favorites, oddsmakers say

Michael Thomas became the first wide receiver to win the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award since Jerry Rice did so in 1993 – and rightfully so.

Thomas set a record for most receptions in a single season with 149 catches. He recorded 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. However, he wasn’t named the NFL MVP.

Thomas will likely have a chip on his shoulders going into the 2020 season. The New Orleans Saints were bounced from the playoffs early and Drew Brees’ career is winding down. The Saints’ window could be about to close.

Thomas recently moved into the top five favorites to win the award, according to oddsmakers.

Here are the top players to win the award in 2020.

MICHAEL THOMAS (+1800)

Winning the NFL Offensive Player of the Year is hard enough as it is but winning it twice in-a-row is nearly impossible. Michael Thomas will be looking to do it for the first time since Marshall Faulk won the award three straight times between 199 and 2001.

RUSSELL WILSON (+1600)

Russell Wilson has never won the Offensive Player of the Year award. He has a loaded group of wide receivers around him who could help him get the award. Last year, Wilson recorded 4,110 passing yards and 31 touchdown passes on the way to a playoff appearance.

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY (+1300)

Christian McCaffrey received a big payday from the Carolina Panthers in the offseason. The standout running back is considered one of the best in the league. He can run the ball between the tackles and catch the ball and make you miss downfield. He rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 116 passes for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns last season.

LAMAR JACKSON (+950)

Lamar Jackson was last year’s NFL MVP but missed out on the Offensive Player of the Year award. He led the league in touchdown passes and had seven touchdowns on the ground. The Baltimore Ravens standout is itching to get back to the playoffs.

PATRICK MAHOMES (+650)

Patrick Mahomes signed the richest contract in NFL history in the offseason. The Super Bowl LIV MVP still got the Kansas City Chiefs to the Promised Land despite dislocating his kneecap. He won the award in 2018 after throwing more than 50 touchdown passes.

Other favorites: Saquon Barkley (+1800), Derrick Henry (+2100), Dalvin Cook (+2400) and Deshaun Watson (+2800).

Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider.