Buffalo Wild Wings offer NFL fans 'season tickets' to recreate stadium experience

With most NFL teams expected to play without crowds this season, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering “season tickets” to recreate the stadium experience for one loyal fan base at its restaurants, the company said Wednesday.

Cleveland Browns fans can reserve a season-long seat at one of ten local Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants. Customers who buy the “season ticket package” will secure four seats in a custom-designed seating area dubbed the “Dawg Pound,” in a nod to the Browns’ famously rowdy cheering section at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The 10 ticket packages went on sale on StubHub for $750 each on Wednesday. Buyers will have access to their reserved seats for all 16 Browns games during the regular season.

Other perks include a weekly spread on game day that includes 15 traditional wings, 15 boneless wings, fries, nachos and fountain drinks. Additionally, the customers will receive a Browns cooler, customized face masks and other accessories.

For fans outside the Cleveland area, Buffalo Wild Wings is selling 1,000 ticket packages nationwide for $99 each. In exchange, buyers will receive 10 traditional or boneless wings each week throughout the NFL’s regular season.

As of this week, 26 of the NFL’s 32 teams are expected to start the season without fans in attendance at their home games.

The Browns are one of two teams that has yet to announce whether fans will be able to attend their home opener on Sept. 17. Browns owner Jimmy Haslem said last month that is aiming for 20 percent attendance capacity at home games.

Buffalo Wild Wings is one of several companies looking for creative ways to entice fans this year amid unprecedented conditions during the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Pepsi, an NFL partner, launched a “Tailgate in a Box” sweepstakes that will reward a select number of fans with a kit to recreate the game day experience at their homes.

