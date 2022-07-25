NFL launches new streaming service aimed at fervent football fans

The National Football League expanded its streaming capabilities on Monday with the announcement of NFL+.

The NFL will offer fans the ability to stream live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular-season and postseason games (on phones and tablets only) along with live local and national audio for every game, the league announced. Additionally, fans will be able to access NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be available in the U.S.

"Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release. "The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us. We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games."

NFL fans will have two different tiers to choose from when it comes to the app: NFL+ and NFL+ Premium. The premium version included feature that were available in NFL Game Pass, such as All-22 breakdowns.

NFL+ will include live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices, live out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live game audio for every game of the season and ad-free NFL library programming on demand. The price will be $4.99 a month or $39.99 for the year.

NFL+ Premium will include all features of NFL+, ad-free full game replays, ad-free condensed game replays across devices and ad-free coaches film, including All-22. The price for premium will be $9.99 a month and $79.99 for the year.

Fans can purchase the streaming content starting Monday.