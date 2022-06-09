Expand / Collapse search
Caesars announces multiyear partnership with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions

The partnership with Manning will also include providing digital content for Caesars Sportsbook

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning is taking Omaha Productions to the next level. 

Caesars Entertainment announced a multiyear "strategic partnership" with Manning’s production company on Thursday that will include launching a new full-service audio production network that will feature several live event series as well as podcasts. 

Peyton Manning on the sidelines

Peyton Manning on the sidelines before the game between the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Justin Casterline/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"All of us at Omaha are excited to expand the relationship and have Omaha create compelling original content in partnership with our teammates at Caesars," Manning said in a press release. "Caesars has already proven to be a great partner on the projects we have done together."

The project is expected to launch later this year and will produce digital content for Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Sportsbook and Omaha social media channels.

Manning carries the Vince Lombardi Trophy

In this Sept. 8, 2016, file photo, former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning carries the Vince Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl 50 onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Denver.  (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File / AP Newsroom)

Caesars teased some of the digital series fans can expect to look out for, including "Mayne on the Street" with former ESPN analyst Kenny Mayne, "Celeb Shots" with Rachel DeMita and "One More Round" with Cooper Manning.

The 2017 ESPYS Manning presenting

Host Peyton Manning speaks onstage at The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Manning has already seen success with his production of the "Manningcast" on ESPN. The alternative Monday Night Football broadcast was extended through the 2024 NFL season back in February with plans to cover several other sporting events.  