Caesars announces multiyear partnership with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning is taking Omaha Productions to the next level.

Caesars Entertainment announced a multiyear "strategic partnership" with Manning’s production company on Thursday that will include launching a new full-service audio production network that will feature several live event series as well as podcasts.

"All of us at Omaha are excited to expand the relationship and have Omaha create compelling original content in partnership with our teammates at Caesars," Manning said in a press release. "Caesars has already proven to be a great partner on the projects we have done together."

EX-VIKINGS LB CHAD GREENWAY LOOKS TO REVOLUTIONIZE COLLEGE RECRUITING WITH INNOVATIVE PARTNERSHIP

The project is expected to launch later this year and will produce digital content for Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Sportsbook and Omaha social media channels.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Caesars teased some of the digital series fans can expect to look out for, including "Mayne on the Street" with former ESPN analyst Kenny Mayne, "Celeb Shots" with Rachel DeMita and "One More Round" with Cooper Manning.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Manning has already seen success with his production of the "Manningcast" on ESPN. The alternative Monday Night Football broadcast was extended through the 2024 NFL season back in February with plans to cover several other sporting events.