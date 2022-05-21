NFL star Kyle Pitts talks C4 Energy partnership, what helps him stay grounded in chaotic moments

Atlanta Falcons star Kyle Pitts joined C4 Energy as a brand ambassador before his rookie season in the NFL, and he has touted the company.

Pitts told FOX Business in a recent interview he found C4 Energy to be a great company that fit well into his life. He said taking a "nice swig" of the energy drink allows him to get to work, even on days he may be feeling sore from the previous day.

"I think it was perfect because C4 is a great brand (with) great people. Obviously, the No. 1 brand when it comes to sports performance drinks," the budding star said. "I feel like it helps me in many different areas of life. It was kind of different. I never thought about drinking pre-workout or that kind of stuff until I was introduced to C4.

"I’d say it helps because sometimes you may be sore and tired and you need an extra boost. You can always grab your little can and take a nice swig and you’ll be back on your feet."

Pitts has played in some of the most raucous football environments, from his time in college at Florida to his first season with the Falcons, when he had to step into games on the road against the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.

"Living and acting where your feet are. Just living day by day and living in the moment," he told FOX Business. "Don’t live in the future or worry about the past. Try to stay level-headed every day. Find different ways to be the best player I can when I’m on the field and be the best teammate when I’m off the field."

The Falcons went 7-10 in Pitts’ first season. He said losing has been tough but each week gives him and his team a new opportunity.

"Everyone hates losing. Losing is definitely the worst thing. It kind of puts you in the dumps for a couple minutes," Pitts lamented. "But then you realize you have opportunities to win the next week and go back and achieve something that you didn’t do the previous week and help your team win."

Pitts was a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, catching 68 passes for 1,026 yards and a touchdown.

His second season begins on Sept. 11 at home against the New Orleans.