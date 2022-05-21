Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

NFL

NFL star Kyle Pitts talks C4 Energy partnership, what helps him stay grounded in chaotic moments

Pitts had more than 1,000 yards receiving in his first season

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 20

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Atlanta Falcons star Kyle Pitts joined C4 Energy as a brand ambassador before his rookie season in the NFL, and he has touted the company.

Pitts told FOX Business in a recent interview he found C4 Energy to be a great company that fit well into his life. He said taking a "nice swig" of the energy drink allows him to get to work, even on days he may be feeling sore from the previous day.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Kyle Pitts with C4 Energy

Kyle Pitts was a Pro Bowler in his first season. (C4 Energy)

"I think it was perfect because C4 is a great brand (with) great people. Obviously, the No. 1 brand when it comes to sports performance drinks," the budding star said. "I feel like it helps me in many different areas of life. It was kind of different. I never thought about drinking pre-workout or that kind of stuff until I was introduced to C4.

"I’d say it helps because sometimes you may be sore and tired and you need an extra boost. You can always grab your little can and take a nice swig and you’ll be back on your feet."

Pitts has played in some of the most raucous football environments, from his time in college at Florida to his first season with the Falcons, when he had to step into games on the road against the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.

Kyle Pitts on the Falcons

Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons sits up during warm-ups before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images / Getty Images)

EX-VIKINGS LB CHAD GREENWAY LOOKS TO REVOLUTIONIZE COLLEGE RECRUITING WITH INNOVATIVE PARTNERSHIP

"Living and acting where your feet are. Just living day by day and living in the moment," he told FOX Business. "Don’t live in the future or worry about the past. Try to stay level-headed every day. Find different ways to be the best player I can when I’m on the field and be the best teammate when I’m off the field."

The Falcons went 7-10 in Pitts’ first season. He said losing has been tough but each week gives him and his team a new opportunity.

Falcons' Kyle Pitts holds C4 Energy

Kyle Pitts became a C4 Energy ambassador last year. (C4 Energy)

"Everyone hates losing. Losing is definitely the worst thing. It kind of puts you in the dumps for a couple minutes," Pitts lamented. "But then you realize you have opportunities to win the next week and go back and achieve something that you didn’t do the previous week and help your team win."

Pitts was a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, catching 68 passes for 1,026 yards and a touchdown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His second season begins on Sept. 11 at home against the New Orleans.