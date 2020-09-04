Patriots' Stephon Gilmore has good chance to defend Defensive Player of the Year title, oddsmakers say

Stephon Gilmore will be looking to defend his NFL Defensive Player of the Year title heading into a drastically different 2020 season with the New England Patriots.

A handful of Patriots defenders left in the offseason while most of the secondary stayed intact. Gilmore is the anchor of the secondary and has been one of the best cornerbacks in the league for some time.

Last year, Gilmore led the league with six interceptions and 20 pass defended. He also recorded 53 tackles – the most he’s had since his rookie season with the Buffalo Bills.

He is among the players favorited to win the award for the second time, according to oddsmakers.

Here are the top players to win the award in 2020.

STEPHON GILMORE (+1500)

Gilmore will be looking for a second consecutive Defensive Player of the Year award. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt have recently won the award two consecutive times. Watt, between 2012 and 2015, won the award three times.

T.J. WATT (+1400)

T.J. Watt is expected to shine for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020. He is coming off a season in which he led the NFL in forced fumbles with eight. He had two interceptions and 55 tackles to go along with 14.5 sacks. It was the second straight season he’s had more than 10 sacks.

NICK BOSA (+1300)

Nick Bosa had a phenomenal rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers. He was a Pro Bowler and the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year. He is among the favorites to be the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year this season. He had nine sacks and helped the 49ers to a Super Bowl last season.

KHALIL MACK (+1100)

Khalil Mack is always a favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award. The Chicago Bears linebacker had 8.5 sacks last season – his lowest total since his rookie year in 2014. He also had five forced fumbles and 47 total tackles.

AARON DONALD (+750)

Aaron Donald is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year already and is the favorite to win it again this season. Donald had 12.5 sacks last season for the Los Angeles Rams. He led the NFL with 20 tackles for a loss in 2019.

Other favorites: Myles Garrett (+1800), Von Miller (+1800), J.J. Watt (+2100) and Danielle Hunter (+2500)

Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider.