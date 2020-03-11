How much does Roger Goodell earn?

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has played an instrumental role in the league’s rise to international business success, and the 32 team owners pay him well for his work.

Continue Reading Below

In 2017, Goodell signed a five-year contract extension with the NFL worth up to $200 million, or $40 million on an annual basis. To earn the full amount stipulated in the deal, Goodell has to earn bonuses and incentives.

HOW MUCH DO NFL PLAYERS EARN?

In terms of base salary, Goodell earns a figure in the single-digit millions, ESPN reported in 2017. The rest of his potential earnings are subject to the terms of incentives tied to the NFL’s financial success.

Aside from his traditional earnings, Goodell has access to a private plane for personal and professional use, FOX Business Network senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino reported.

HOW MUCH DO NBA PLAYERS EARN?

Goodell became NFL commissioner in 2006, replacing Paul Tagliabue. He has earned roughly $300 million since assuming the role.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was a key opponent during negotiations between the NFL and Goodell and his contract extension. However, the league ultimately resolved to keep Goodell in place.

Speaking last February at his annual “state of the league” press conference, Goodell said he hasn’t “thought about retiring.” His deal expires after the 2023 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM