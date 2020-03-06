How much do NBA players earn?

Even rank-and-file NBA players can earn a small fortune playing on pro basketball’s biggest stage.

For the 2019-20 NBA season, the average player salary is roughly $7 million, according to Basketball Reference. The median salary, or middle salary among all NBA players, is $2.96 million.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is the highest-paid NBA player this season, earning $40.2 million. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul ranks second at $38.5 million. Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook's $38.1 million ranks him third.

The NBA’s minimum salary is $898,310 for first-year players. Minimum pay increases for veteran players based on how much time they’ve spent in the league.

Rookie pay is far higher for players who are selected at the top of the NBA Draft. For example, New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, who was selected with the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is earning $9.7 million this season.

The top stars in NBA history rank as some of the highest-paid athletes of all-time in any sport. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has earned more than $300 million in salary alone during his career, and he has earned hundreds of millions more off the court.

The highest-paid player in NBA history is Kevin Garnett, who earned more than $334 million during his career. Garnett retired in 2017.

