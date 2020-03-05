NFL collective bargaining agreement vote deadline revealed

The NFL Players Association unveiled its timeline on Thursday for the vote that will determine whether players ratify a proposed collective bargaining agreement or return to the negotiating table.

Union representatives have sent out ballots and copies of the proposed deal to the NFLPA’s full membership of roughly 2,000 players. The vote will run from this Thursday through next Thursday, March 12, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

“We encourage every NFL player to review the full collective bargaining agreement and exercise their democratic right to vote,” the NFLPA said in a statement.

Passage of the collective bargaining agreement requires a simple majority of NFL players to vote to approve the deal. In other words, the deal can pass even if just one more player votes “yes” than “no.”

The NFL’s 32 owners have already voted to approve the agreement as presently constructed. If players vote to reject the deal, both sides would resume negotiations. The existing collective bargaining agreement expires following the 2020 NFL season.

Among the key proposals of the collective bargaining agreement is an increased revenue split for players. Under the deal’s terms, players would receive 48 percent of NFL revenue for the 2020 season, with potential increases tied to future media rights deals.

NFL owners also support a move to a 17-game regular season. Players have expressed opposition to both the terms of the revenue split, which some feel is inadequate, and the longer season due to the potential health risks.

