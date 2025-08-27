NFL announces multi-year partnership with Breitling as official timepiece of the league

Before the start of the 2025 season, the NFL partnered with Breitling on a multi-year global deal that designates the Swiss watchmaker the official timepiece of the league.

This agreement is the inaugural collaboration between the NFL and Breitling, which now becomes the league’s first-ever global luxury timepiece partner.

As this partnership begins, Breitling is commemorating it with two NFL team edition collections — the Chronomat Automatic GMT and the Endurance Pro. Both collections are specially designed for each of the 32 teams in the NFL.

"This partnership unlocks new possibilities and value for the NFL, allowing us to set a new standard for our brand," Renie Anderson, executive vice president and chief revenue officer for the NFL said in a statement. "We look forward to integrating the bold spirit of Breitling with the power of our sport to connect with fans through meaningful, lasting products and tailored experiences tied to some of the league’s biggest moments."

Breitling has been a part of the NFL on a smaller scale in the past, having collaborated with the Baltimore Ravens in the 1990s with a limited-edition Chronomat. But this is a "defining moment" for the brand, says Breitling CEO Georges Kern.

"The NFL brings people together: families, friends, entire communities. It’s about the moments you share and the traditions you build over time. That’s what we wanted to reflect in these watches. It’s something you wear with pride and one day pass on, along with your love for the game."

Breitling will have brand activations across key NFL events, including Super Bowl LX, throughout the 2025 season, which also includes presenting custom timepieces to select winners at the 2026 NFL Honors.

The watchmaker is also launching an initiative on a global scale, which remains a key goal for the NFL. Global expansion continues to be a top priority, and Breitling boutiques will be involved with this year’s international games in Brazil, Ireland, United Kingdom, Germany and Spain.

Kyle Smith, the NFL’s fashion editor, added, "At the NFL, precision and performance live on and off the field. Partnering with Breitling and developing the NFL Team Editions will allow fans to incorporate that spirit into their look with a statement that’s bold, personal and unmistakably tied to their favorite team."

The Breitling Chronomat Automatic GMT will have a dial color that matches each NFL team’s primary color. Then, on the contrasting GMT hand, the secondary color of that team will be featured, truly making each piece specific to each team.

The Endurance Pro is focused on style and sport with a pulsometer scale used to check heart rate in the primary color of each NFL team. There is also each team’s logo in the six o’clock subdial, while the NFL Shield is etched into the titanium caseback of the timepiece.

"The NFL is an unmatched force in American culture, and this partnership strengthens Breitling’s connection to that audience in an authentic way," Thierry Prissert, president of Breitling US, said. "With the NFL team edition collections, Breitling continues to offer fans something they’ve never had before from a luxury watchmaker — timepieces that reflect their team loyalty while delivering the design, durability and performance Breitling stands for."

