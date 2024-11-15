Netflix under fire as fight fans tuning in for Jake Paul-Mike Tyson bout face myriad of issues

Netflix was the broadcast host for the entire Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight card on Friday night but as more viewers started to tune into the streaming site the more difficult it got to watch for some.

Sports fans across social media levied complaints about they couldn’t watch the fight without it buffering and disrupting their viewing of the fights. Issues started to occur during the Marios Barrios and Abel Ramos bout and only increased ahead of the Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor fight.

Fans made their voices heard.

Netflix didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

The Paul-Tyson marquee fight had yet to even begin when issues arose. Even during the broadcast itself, commentators were having issues.

Boxing legend Evander Holyfield and Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones had their mics cut out while they were trying talk about the fights. Ironically, Jones was touting the NFL’s partnership with Netflix.

The fight is the biggest test for the streaming service in the sports world. The Paul-Tyson fight will bring in more live viewers than the service has seen with its NFL hosting duties coming on Christmas Day very soon.