Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Sports
Published

Netflix under fire as fight fans tuning in for Jake Paul-Mike Tyson bout face myriad of issues

Paul and Tyson headlined the night but fans were having troubles way before then

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for November 15

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Netflix was the broadcast host for the entire Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight card on Friday night but as more viewers started to tune into the streaming site the more difficult it got to watch for some.

Sports fans across social media levied complaints about they couldn’t watch the fight without it buffering and disrupting their viewing of the fights. Issues started to occur during the Marios Barrios and Abel Ramos bout and only increased ahead of the Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor fight.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Netflix logo during a fight

Lucas Bahdi and Armando Casamonica fight during Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&;T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix / Getty Images)

Fans made their voices heard.

Netflix didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

MIKE TYSON REVEALS REASON BEHIND VIRAL JAKE PAUL SLAP: ‘I HAD TO RECIPROCATE’

The Paul-Tyson marquee fight had yet to even begin when issues arose. Even during the broadcast itself, commentators were having issues.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
NFLX NETFLIX INC. 823.96 -13.30 -1.59%

Boxing legend Evander Holyfield and Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones had their mics cut out while they were trying talk about the fights. Ironically, Jones was touting the NFL’s partnership with Netflix.

Mike Tyson slap

Nov 14, 2024; Irving, TX, USA; Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul after weighing in at the Toyota Music Factory. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / IMAGN)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The fight is the biggest test for the streaming service in the sports world. The Paul-Tyson fight will bring in more live viewers than the service has seen with its NFL hosting duties coming on Christmas Day very soon.