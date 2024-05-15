Netflix lands three-season NFL deal, will stream Christmas Day doubleheader

The NFL has not been shy in its pursuit of making its games as widely available as possible. On Wednesday, the league took another step toward its goal by striking a three-year deal with streaming giant Netflix.

The NFL's 2024 Christmas Day double header will be available exclusively to Netflix subscribers at no extra cost. The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the reigning two-time Kansas City Chiefs in one of the two holiday games, according to the Bleacher Report.

The Christmas Day matchups will be officially announced when the NFL releases its full schedule on Wednesday evening.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Netflix also earned the rights to stream at least one holiday in 2025 and 2026, per the terms of the multi-year deal with the NFL.

NFL AND X RENEW PARTNERSHIP TO CONTINUE BRINGING FOOTBALL CONTENT TO SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM

"Last year, we decided to take a big bet on live — tapping into massive fandoms across comedy, reality TV, sports, and more," Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria said in a news release. "There are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts. We’re so excited that the NFL’s Christmas Day games will be only on Netflix."

Last year, Christmas Day fell on a Monday and the NFL scheduled a triple-header. This year, a total of six NFL teams will take the field for a rare Wednesday game.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

"The NFL on Christmas has become a tradition and to partner with Netflix, a service whose biggest day of the year is typically this holiday, is the perfect combination to grow this event globally for NFL fans," Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution, said in a statement.

Netflix is expected to pay around $150 million for the rights to each NFL game, per Bloomberg.

Neflix and the NFL have had a relationship for the past couple of years. The docuseries "Quarterback" was released on Netflix in 2023 and this summer "Receiver" will premiere on the streaming platform. While "Quarterback" focused on three different signal callers who were at very different points of their respective careers, the pass catching series will follow a total of four wide outs and one tight end.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In keeping in line with past deals, the agreement with Netflix allows games to be shown on broadcast television in the competing team's home markets.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.