Netflix eyes MLB Home Run Derby after ESPN's early exit from long-term media rights package: report

Streaming giant Netflix could soon add live sporting events to its roster.

Bloomberg reported that Netflix is exploring a potential deal with Major League Baseball. The talks reportedly involve the rights to the annual Home Run Derby, which takes place every summer leading up to the MLB All-Star Game.

In recent years, ESPN has held the broadcast and streaming rights to the competition, in which some of the game's best power hitters get a chance at winning the coveted Home Run Derby trophy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Atlanta hosted this year's Midsummer Classic, while Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park will be the site of the 2026 edition. The MLB recently announced the 2027 All-Star game will be played at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

Sources familiar with the talks also told Bloomberg the California-based streaming company is potentially interested in carrying other baseball programming in addition to the derby.

ESPN, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, cited program cost-cutting measures when the network announced its intentions to exit its contract with MLB. The seven-year agreement required ESPN to pay the league an estimated $550 million per year for the rights to 30 games in the regular season. The deal also gave the network the right to the Home Run Derby, the wild-card playoffs and several spring training games, according to Bloomberg.

However, ESPN might not be ready to end its relationship with MLB entirely. A scaled-down package could be part of the network's upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service, according to the report.

Apple TV+ is another streamer that has an arrangement with MLB. Over the past couple of years, "Friday Night Baseball" on Apple TV+ has made games available to subscribers.

If Netflix lands the Home Run Derby, it would join the streamer's other live sports offerings, including the pair of NFL games on Christmas Day and WWE's Monday Night Raw.

Earlier this week, the WWE and ESPN announced the wrestling promoter's premium live events, such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam, will become available on the network's standalone streaming platform starting in 2026.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Last year's highly publicized boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson on Netflix encountered some technical issues, but the fight still drew strong viewership.

The 2027 and 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup will also be available to subscribers in the U.S.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request from FOX Business for more information.