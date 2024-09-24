NCAA women's basketball champion Flau'jae Johnson talks partnership with The Athlete's Foot

In April, global retailer The Athlete's Foot revealed its partnership with LSU basketball star Flau'jae Johnson. The partnership marks one of Johnson's latest name, image, and likeness (NIL) collaborations.

Throughout the year, Johnson will participate in a series of brand initiatives and community events as The Athlete's Foot brand ambassador.

"I'm honored to join The Athlete's Foot as their 2024 Brand Ambassador. It's a platform where I can share my story, connect with others who are chasing their dreams, and blend my worlds of basketball and music. I'm excited to be a part of this partnership with TAF, and I hope to continue to inspire others," Johnson said in a statement sent to FOX Business.

The Athlete's Foot recently opened a flagship retail store in Atlanta. The new location will also house the company's U.S. headquarters and community space.

"We look at this store as more of a community hub. We have space here where we can do tutoring sessions or if there is a local designer who wants to do a pop-up shop, we have space here as well," Darius Billings, vice president of Marketing and Community Engagement at The Athlete's Foot told FOX Business.

Johnson's partnership with the retailer runs through 2024, and Billings said the NCAA Division I women's basketball champion was one of the main brand ambassadors that the organization focused on this year.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Flau'jae Johnson into The Athlete's Foot family," Billings added.

At just 20 years old, Johnson continues to be one of the most sought after athletes in the NIL space. Off the court, Johnson has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music. The rapper and basketball star inked her first NIL deal with PUMA more than two years ago. Johnson's NIL valuation comes in at an estimated $1.2 million, per data compiled by On3.

She is also one of the athletes featured in Prime Video's six-part docuseries, "The Money Game," which explores how LSU stars navigate the NIL era. In addition to Johnson, former LSU quarterback and current Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels, WNBA star Angel Reese, Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne and others are also highlighted in the limited series.

Johnson said she hopes "The Money Game" viewers learn more about some of the benefits NIL has provided for college athletes.

"They are just going to see that [NIL] is just a positive thing. A lot of people had a lot to say about how [NIL] could ruin the locker room or how it could hurt [amateur] players, but I think it's just athletes getting what they deserve," Johnson told Fox News Digital.

Johnson also acknowledged some of the flaws that exist within the current NIL infrastructure. The NIL policy went into effect in 2021.

"You (can) see the differences between a higher earning athlete and then, the athlete that is just as good in their sport and still (doesn't) get anything. So [the docuseries] is showing the real about NIL, the glorified parts and the hard parts as well.

The NIL landscape can be a difficult space to navigate, largely due to the seemingly constant shifting rules. College athletes who do strive to excel in NIL also have to strike a balance between the responsibilities that come with being a full-time student, while also making their personal brand as attractive as possible.

Johnson has managed to successfully chart her own path within the NIL space because of her mindset. She credited NIL with allowing her to take care of her family and showcase her other talents.

"[NIL] has impacted in more ways than I can think of… just being able to take care of my family that was a big deal for me," the LSU guard noted during a sitdown with FOX Business. "I do music, but I don't even have to touch my music money. It's just dope to be in a position where you can get paid from working hard."

Johnson boasts more than 1.9 million followers on Instagram, while another 1.6 million accounts follow her on TikTok. While having a large social media following does present significant opportunities to monetize, Johnson is also strategic about the brands she chooses to align with.

"That’s something I consider with all of my brand partners and along with many other factors, it’s a huge driver in the partnerships I decide to move forward with," the 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year said.