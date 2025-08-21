NBC nears massive MLB broadcasting deal worth nearly $600M over 3 years: report

Major League Baseball has reached advanced talks with NBC to ink a massive three-year media rights deal.

NBC would pay MLB nearly $200 million annually to give the network Sunday night games, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Because NBC holds the rights to the NFL’s "Sunday Night Football," this deal will reportedly exclude Sunday nights when football will be carried by its broadcast network. That also goes for NBA games, which NBC has media rights to on Sunday nights.

When that is the case, MLB games will be featured on Peacock, NBC'S streaming service.

This deal, which adds another major sport in the United States to the NBC arsenal, will also include some rights to MLB postseason games.

NBC has rights to numerous professional sports, including college football, PGA Tour golf, the WNBA and the Olympics, which include the upcoming Winter Games.

NBC isn’t the only network MLB has reportedly been working with for its rights. The Journal also reported that Netflix was closing in on a deal to stream the league’s Home Run Derby during All-Star Weekend. The deal would be part of a $35 million pact running through 2028.

Also, The Athletic reported MLB and ESPN had a framework agreement in place to give the sports network exclusive rights to sell out-of-market regular-season games digitally as well as the five ball clubs whose local rights fall under MLB purview.

With sports media rights facing a true bidding war no matter the sport, the reports swirling around MLB should result in some announcement from the league in the near future.

Fox continues to hold exclusive rights to air the World Series and MLB All-Star Game, while broadcasting one of the League Championship Series and two Division Series games during the postseason.

