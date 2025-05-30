NBA star Jonathan Isaac's faith-forward apparel brand 'UNITUS' to launch latest activewear line

Five years ago, Jonathan Isaac was signed to a major athletic footwear and apparel brand, but after he suffered a major injury, he was not re-signed.

Instead of pursuing another deal with another well-established company or even circling back to Nike, Isaac decided to create his own brand.

The Orlando Magic forward founded UNITUS, a faith-forward apparel brand, albeit he admitted he was effectively "forced" into creating it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"Nike had made the decision not to resign me, Isaac told FOX Business. "While I'm going through my rehab process … I actually went and spoke to my pastor … and he told me ‘Why don’t you just make your own sneaker?'"

According to the company's official website, the brand goes beyond producing premium Christian clothing and footwear, it is "a global movement for positive change."

"We believe Jesus offers our world a better way, and we boldly stand for our faith in Him. Our mission is to inspire and empower people to live in greater unity, freedom, strength, and purpose," Isaac said.

"From its inception, it's just been a vision of connecting people to Christ and each other… for it to be a real touchpoint for believers. To have something we are confident in (and) feel great about.

NFL STAR JUSTIN FIELDS, REEBOK TEAM UP FOR NEW SHOE COLLECTION

Isaac cautioned that the company is not seeking to force its beliefs on anyone whose values may not align.

"We are not pushing that onto other people, it's more of an internal thing. A big part about us is… you're wearing the scripture on your shoes on your clothes for you, to remind you of the bigger picture," he said. "And then to take that out (into) the world. Being able to take the word of God with me on the court when I'm wearing my basketball sneakers, it's the same thing… it's for me internally and at the same time, I get to use it as a witness in front of everybody else. It's just a medium to do that."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Creative freedom ultimately proved to be one of the benefits of starting an independent brand.

"With that freedom to make my own sneaker I could make it completely unique to myself. (I wanted to make) a shoe that demonstrates faith, demonstrates what's important to me. My middle name is Judah so we (call it) the Judah 1. And every shoe has a visible Bible verse on the outside, and that's how it started. And it went from that… to an entire brand set around that same sentiment of being able to take the word of God with you everywhere you go.

Early next month, UNITUS' new activewear line will be available for customers to purchase.