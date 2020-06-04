NBA to return from coronavirus on July 31 with 22-team format

The NBA’s board of governors voted Thursday to approve a plan to return to play on July 31 following a lengthy pause in the 2019-20 season related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

The league’s 30 team owners approved the plan by a 29-1 vote, ESPN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The plan calls for a 22-team format, with all games played at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida.

AOC RIPS WASHINGTON REDSKINS OVER BLACKOUT TUESDAY POST

The 22 teams will consist of 13 Western Conference franchises and nine Eastern Conference franchises. The participating teams will play eight regular-season games to determine seeding for the playoffs.

The NBA set an Aug. 25 date for its draft lottery and a Oct. 15 date for its 2020 amateur draft, according to ESPN.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The NBA was the first U.S. pro sports league to suspend its season in mid-March after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-18. The league will return with strict health and safety measures in place.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.