During coronavirus pandemic, NBA players to receive full pay: report

NBA players will reportedly receive their full paychecks next week despite the league not having played a single game since March.

The league told teams in a memo that players would be receiving their full checks on April 15, according to ESPN and The Athletic.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association had been negotiating to withhold a percentage of the players’ salaries for upcoming paydays, according to ESPN. The next pay date is May 1.

The Athletic reported last week that the NBA had proposed a 50 percent pay cut for players starting April 15. But the players union countered at a 25 percent reduction beginning in mid-May. It’s unclear where the two sides stand on the deal.

The NBA last played a game on March 11 before the league decided to suspend the remainder of the season after two Utah Jazz players tested positive for coronavirus.

The league was the first of the four major American pro sports to act quickly on shutting things down. The MLB, the NHL and the NCAA would quickly follow suit. The NFL, which is in its off season, has not been postponed but the NFL Draft was turned from a live event into a virtual one.

It’s unclear when the NBA season would pick up again. The league has reportedly discussed playing a game in Las Vegas with no fans.