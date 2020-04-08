Coronavirus-stalled NBA plans 'HORSE' competition featuring star players: Report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

With U.S. sports leagues on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA and ESPN are planning a unique event to keep quarantined fans entertained.

The NBA is finalizing plans to hold a televised HORSE competition that will feature several of the league’s stars, ESPN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Several current league stars, including Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine, have signed on to participate.

Other participants in the event are expected to include current WNBA players and former NBA players, according to the report. The participating players will live-stream their shot attempts from home gyms in order to comply with shelter-in-place rules.

Further details on the competition and a potential air date were not immediately available.

A popular playground basketball game, HORSE calls for each player to attempt trick shots of their choosing. If a player makes a shot, other players have the chance to match the feat. Players who fail to match the shot are given a letter, and any player to spell “HORSE” is eliminated. The last player not to spell out “HORSE” is the winner.

The NBA became the first U.S. sports league to suspend its season on March 12. The decision came minutes after league officials received word that Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert had tested positive for coronavirus.

Top NBA officials have expressed home that the league will be able to resume its 2019-20 season, though it’s unclear when it will be safe enough for games to proceed. Authorities have enacted open-ended bans on mass gatherings, including sporting events, in cities across the country.

