NBA Commissioner Adam Silver donated maximum amount to Biden campaign

National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver donated the maximum amount permitted under law to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, according to Federal Election Commission data.

Silver doled out $2,800 to the former vice president’s campaign last month – marking the latest contribution the NBA executive has given to a Democratic campaign in recent years. Overall, Silver has donated more than $20,000 to various campaigns in the past, including former President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign and the campaign of New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

The news of Silver’s donation drew the ire of Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley. The Republican lawmaker has recently been highly critical of the NBA and its business dealings with China.

“Of course he did. Now will Silver and the @NBA take the pledge to be #slavefree?” Hawley tweeted.

Hawley has supported the idea of the Senate subpoenaing Silver to investigate the league’s relationship with China.

Hawley expressed concern that the NBA is allowing players to wear preapproved social justice messages on their jerseys for causes such as Black Lives Matter, but does not allow for messages relating to China or supporting law enforcement. He called a Senate Judiciary Committee subpoena of Silver “a great idea.”

“If the NBA’s going to put these social justice statements on the back of uniforms, which is what they’re doing now, why is it that there’s nothing on there about, like, free Hong Kong or the Uyghurs or anything that has to do with the billions of dollars the NBA makes in China?” Hawley said earlier this month in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Also hitting Silver on his contribution to Biden’s campaign was President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who said on social media that the NBA is “in bed with China” and questioned if Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, was getting a share of the donation. Trump Jr. has frequently criticized Hunter Biden and his connection to a Ukrainian company that played a role in the president’s impeachment trial earlier this year.

“The @NBA’s commissioner, who’s completely in bed with China, backs #BeijingBiden. Makes sense. Wonder if Hunter’s getting a cut like he usually does?,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.