NBA brothers headlining hat campaign as basketball headwear skyrockets

Basketball fashion has reached a pinnacle in popularity, as we’ve gone way past just jerseys to rep.

Considering baseball is the lone sport where hats are worn, it was almost impossible to find a cool hat to wear with another sports team.

But, hat companies like ’47 and New Era are making up for lost time, and Lids has been at the forefront of the revolution.

NBA brothers Jalen and Cody Williams were early on the bandwagon, and now that they’ve partnered with Lids to be a part of the new look, they’re not getting off any time soon.

The brothers are headlining Lids’ Access Pass campaign, where shoppers can earn points and discounts after renewing premium memberships.

"I had a Lids that I would go to at Santa Clara…" the older brother, Jalen, said in a recent interview with FOX Business. "They would always have deals and sales for me to get hats when I had my big ‘fro. So I would always go in there and find affordable stuff, add all my points, and I had a hat wall in my dorm room. They took a lot of my money – I was always buying hats, I tried to get Cody into hats and upgrade his swag. I was at that Lids a lot.

"This was the era before we had money, so points actually mattered."

Even Jalen says he’s been taken aback by the sudden surge of NBA hats.

"I didn’t know how big it was, as far as the hat community, with NBA hats. I don’t know when that changed – even when I was in college, I still get baseball caps. But now, NBA hats are more popular, so I don’t mind. I think it’s cool. I’ll get retro-looking Thunder hats. It’s been a big change – it’s usually been just jerseys. So the fact that we’re getting different apparel. It’s been a cool shift – I see more and more people with basketball hats, and that usually doesn’t happen."

Jalen stars for the Oklahoma City Thunder, while Cody was recently the 10th overall pick of the Utah Jazz last month.

They have never played organized basketball together, so the first time they do will be at the professional level.

And maybe instead of a jersey swap, they’ll do a hat swap.

