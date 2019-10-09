Be neighbors with an MLB pitcher in this $10M Mexican beachside jungle villa

The coast along Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit offers sandy beaches, lush jungles and a neighbor with a career 2.85 ERA.

Continue Reading Below

San Francisco Giants pitcher Mark Melancon has a new vacation home under construction at the One&Only Mandarina Private Homes development along Mexico’s Pacific coastline. In April, a team from the project’s developers flew up to San Francisco to stake out the dimensions of Melancon’s future getaway in the outfield at Oracle Park so he could take a final walk-through before construction started, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The development includes a total of 55 villas neighboring the One&Only Mandarina resort. Here’s a look at one of them which could be yours for $10 million, courtesy of The Agency:

Price: $10 million

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 7

Square feet: 9,680 interior, 6,080 exterior

This development marks the first branded residences from One&Only, the luxury resort operator. Each villa is architecturally unique and designed to blend into its particular location, with each nestled into the mountainside jungle but positioned to maximize sunlight, ocean breeze and views.

The villas each feature air and water purification and dehumidification systems. Each is designed with custom woodwork, stone accents and earthy tones.

In addition to seven bedrooms and bathrooms, this particular villa also includes two powder rooms and a service bathroom, a media room, office, Jacuzzi, entertainment area and laundry room.

The master bedroom has its own exterior shower and patio.

There’s also a garage for three SUVs and two golf carts, which are used for getting around the resort.

Ownership comes with all the amenities of staying at the Mandarina resort, including a spa, Oceanside club, restaurants and nature-driven kids’ club.

The resort also takes care of maintenance for each villa, and offers in-villa services and grocery pre-stocking. They can even rent the villa out for owners who want to earn some income from the property.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE