NASCAR's Bubba Wallace on Confederate flag ban, drivers' support

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace played a key role in the organization’s decision to ban the Confederate flag from race events.

Wallace told FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone on Friday that it was just about getting the flag away from the sport altogether.

“I think they tried to implement that a few years ago and that’s when I was kinda getting into the sport and kinda finding my way and getting my feet wet,” Wallace said. “With everything going on in the world right now, the conversation started off with how people see the flag, people feeling a certain type of way. It’s simply just get it away from sporting events.”

Wallace, who is the only African American driver in NASCAR’s top tier, said he’s seen the support from other drivers on the circuit.

“I’ve seen a couple articles where drivers were speaking up and being more vocal and using their platforms. That’s great. The more awareness we can bring to the situation, to the sport will help change the sport. But not only the sport, but the world as well,” he said.

NASCAR made the decision on the Confederate flag earlier this week. The sight of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events had been a divisive topic among fans in recent years, with critics arguing it is a symbol of slavery and racial oppression.

“The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” NASCAR said in a statement. “Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”