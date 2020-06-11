NASCAR removing language about national anthem, flag demeanor from handouts: Report

NASCAR reportedly removed language in a pre-race handout to drivers concerning conduct when the U.S. flag is displayed and the national anthem is played before its Atlanta event, and will not include it in the future.

The language was included for drivers before the race in Bristol, Tennessee, which took place May 31, but was not in the handout this past weekend when NASCAR was in Atlanta, FOX Sports reported Wednesday.

The language read: “DRIVERS & CREW CHIEFS, please advise all your Team members: Conduct during the playing of the National Anthem, taken from the US Flag Code. When the flag is displayed – all persons should face and stand at attention with their right hand over their heart – persons should remove their headdress with their right hand and hold it at the left shoulder, the hand being over the heart – when the flag is displayed – all present should face toward the music and act in the same manner they would if the flag were displayed.”

NASCAR has not commented on the removal. Word of this policy was reported hours before NASCAR decided to remove Confederate flags from racetracks and events.

The decision on the Confederate flag came after Bubba Watson, the NASCAR Cup Series' only black driver, and others called on the stock car circuit to ban the flag. The sight of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events was a divisive topic among fans in recent years, with critics arguing it is a symbol of slavery and racial oppression.

“The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” NASCAR said in a statement. “Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”