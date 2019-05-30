NASCAR champ Kurt Busch buys America's heroes tickets for every race

NASCAR champion Kurth Busch believes he can help America’s military heroes get better integrated into everyday life with free race tickets that he personally buys himself.

“I’ve been inspired by them from the many trips I’ve made from Walter Reed Medical, the different hospitals around the country—seeing our men and women in that rehab room—I want to go in and I want to make sure that they find something afterwards,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Thursday. “So a hundred tickets to every NASCAR race I personally bought. Some of the tracks have anted up to give more tickets as well.”

Some of Busch’s accomplishments as a racer include the 2004 Cup championship, the Daytona 500. And now he will flex his broadcast muscles when he joins the NASCAR on FOX broadcast booth on Saturday for the Pocono 250. He will also be racing while commentating in the Xfinity Series on Sunday.

“The fun side of commentary is to give the fans an insight from a current driver,” he said. “And so I’ll still be racing on Sunday but for our Xfinity Series, commentating for them, talking about the young kids up and coming. It’s a challenge for me because I grew up watching it on TV and I want to give back to the fans now.”