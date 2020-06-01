NASCAR fans could return from coronavirus pause later this month: Report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

NASCAR is aiming to host race events with a limited number of fans in attendance as soon as this month as part of its ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report Monday.

The stock car circuit is considering holding events with reduced seating capacity in states that have removed restrictions on limited mass gatherings, Sports Business Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Potential host venues include Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida and Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

NASCAR TAKES SPORTS BETTING INTERNATIONAL WITH IMG ARENA DEAL

Officials have yet to make a final decision on whether limited fan attendance will be possible this month, according to the report. A NASCAR representative did not immediately return a request for comment.

NASCAR returned to competition on May 17 after a two-month pause during the height of the pandemic. Races are taking place without fans in attendance and strict health guidelines in place.

NASCAR'S FIRST RACE SINCE CORONAVIRUS PAUSE DRAWS 6.32M VIEWERS

NASCAR President Steve Phelps told FOX Business Network last month that fans would likely be able to attend races “sometime in the near future.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

“Right now, we feel good about the policies and protocols we have in place for our drivers and crews and FOX production people – anyone who is at the racetrack,” Steve Phelps told Dagen McDowell on "Mornings With Maria." "We need to make sure that we have the same protocols and make sure everyone is safe from a fan standpoint.”

NASCAR has scheduled races across its three circuits through early August. The events will take place in several states.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE