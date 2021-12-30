NASCAR driver Brandon Brown partners with LGBCoin amid chant craze

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown will have a new primary sponsor for the 2022 season.

Brown partnered with LGBCoin for the next year and the cryptocurrency will have a big spot on the the No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for all 33 races of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Brown will drive the red, white and blue car as LGBCoin looks to promote "positivity and unity, grounded in a strong belief of the American dream. LGB also stands for the "Let’s Go Brandon" chant, which had been classified as anti-Biden earlier this year.

After winning his first Xfinity Series race at Talladega in October, fans could be heard chanting "F--- Joe Biden" in the background during a televised interview, but NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast told the audience they were saying "Let's go, Brandon." Many Biden critics and Trump supporters later adopted "Let's go, Brandon" as their rallying cry, which caused much consternation for the 28-year-old Brown, who was concerned about how it could affect his racing and sponsorships.

LGBCoin said in a press release it hoped that when fans chant "Let’s go, Brandon" they will "think and feel" some kind of patriotism.

"We are thrilled to partner with Brandonbilt Motorsports and Brandon Brown for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season," LGBCoin HODLer and founder of Typhoon Capital Management James Koutoulas said in a news release. "Brandon is not only an incredibly talented driver, but also a thoughtful individual wise beyond his years. His commitment and singular focus on his profession is inspiring and his personal story is one that we can all be proud of—an American story of success and perseverance. Brandon is truly America’s Driver.

NASCAR DRIVER WHO UNINTENTIONALLY SPARKED ‘LET’S GO BRANDON’ CHANT SAYS CORPORATIONS DON’T WANT TO SPONSOR HIM

"We are proud to support Brandon this season, to help him continue his American dream. If we do our job right, when you think of us, and you hear, ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ you’ll think and feel, ‘Let’s Go America.’"

Brown said partnering with LGBCoin allows Brandonbilt Motorsports to have steady finances underneath them for the upcoming season.

"Having the financial support of LGBcoin is incredible, especially at such a pivotal time in our team’s growth as we work to build to the next level of competition. From wondering if we would have the financial means to continue to compete, to my first major win (at Talladega no less), to becoming an unintentional meme, this past season was a rollercoaster. The support of sponsors like LGBcoin empowers us to be as competitive as possible and I’m looking forward to competing hard on the track in 2022," Brown said.

The No. 68 car is expected to make its season debut in February when the series starts at Daytona on Feb. 19, 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown finished 16th in the NXS standings last season. He had one win, three top five finishes and nine top 10 finishes. Since winning at Talladega in October, he managed to finish as high as 14th in the following races.

Fox News' Gary Gastelu contributed to this report.