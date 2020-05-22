Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

MLB

The 5 most expensive US sports team sales in history

The values of U.S. sports franchises have surged

By FOXBusiness
close
As the MLB, NBA and NHL work toward reopening, DraftKings co-founder and CEO Jason Robins explains how sports fans are reacting to the world slowly returning, even if they aren't allowed in the stands.video

DraftKings CEO: There's a lot of pent-up demand for sports right now

As the MLB, NBA and NHL work toward reopening, DraftKings co-founder and CEO Jason Robins explains how sports fans are reacting to the world slowly returning, even if they aren't allowed in the stands.

The values of U.S. sports franchises have surged over the last few decades, pricing out all but the wealthiest individuals in the world.

Continue Reading Below

NFL franchises are considered the most valuable sports teams. They have an average valuation of $2.86 billion as of September 2019, according to Forbes. NBA teams rank second with an average valuation of $2.12 billion, followed by MLB teams at $1.78 billion and NHL teams at $667 million.

WHO ARE THE RICHEST MLB TEAM OWNERS?

Multi-billion-dollar media rights deals and growth in international markets are considered key drivers of sports team valuations. At present, it’s unclear what impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on future franchise sales.

FOX Business breaks down the most expensive US sports team sales in history below.

THE NFL'S RICHEST TEAM OWNERS

Brooklyn Nets, $2.35 billion

Joseph Tsai, Executive Vice Chairman of Alibaba Group, speaks during the Milken Institute's 22nd annual Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake - RC1692413BB0

In 2017, Alibaba co-founder Joseph Tsai made an initial payment of $1 billion to buy a 49 percent stake in the franchise from its previous owner, Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov. In August 2019, Tsai paid another $1.35 billion for the remaining 51 percent, for a total transaction price of $2.35 billion.

Tsai paid an additional $700 million to buy the Nets’ home arena, the Barclays Center.

Carolina Panthers, $2.275 billion

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 30: David Tepper, president of Appaloosa Management and a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sideline before a game between the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 3

Hedge fund legend David Tepper paid an NFL record sum to buy the Panthers in 2018.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Los Angeles Dodgers, $2.15 billion

 

Guggenheim Baseball Management, a group of investors that included Mark Walter and NBA legend Magic Johnson, bought the Dodgers out of bankruptcy in 2012.

Houston Rockets, $2.2 billion

Houston Rockets owner and Landry's CEO Tilman Fertitta discusses calling off the NBA season and reopening restaurants amid coronavirus.Video

Casino and restaurant magnate Tilman Fertitta bought the team from previous owner Leslie Alexander in 2017.

Los Angeles Clippers, $2 billion

Steve Ballmer weighs in on government spending and attacks from some Democratic presidential candidates on the rich.Video

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer bought the team in 2014 after its previous owner, Donald Sterling, was banned from the NBA for life for making racist remarks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM