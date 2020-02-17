The richest NFL team owners

The National Football League’s ownership ranks include some of the richest businesspeople on the planet.

Of the four major U.S. sports leagues, the NFL has arguably the highest barrier of entry for prospective team owners. As of September 2019, the average NFL team had an estimated valuation of $2.86 billion.

The NFL’s ownership rules ensure that only multibillionaires have a legitimate chance at buying a team. Unlike other leagues, the NFL requires that individuals, not firms or corporate entities, hold majority control of their franchises. Moreover, buyers have to be able to pay cash for a stake worth at least 30 percent of a team’s overall value.

Because of these barriers, NFL owners include some of the world’s most powerful business figures. FOX Business breaks down the NFL’s richest team owners below, according to Forbes’ calculations of personal net worth.

David Tepper, Carolina Panthers owner

Estimated net worth: $12 billion

Tepper built his personal fortune at his private equity fund, Appaloosa Management. He paid an NFL record $2.2 billion to buy the Panthers in 2018. More recently, Major League Soccer awarded its 30th franchise to the city of Charlotte in a bid led by Tepper.

Stan Kroenke, Los Angeles Rams owner

Estimated net worth: $9.7 billion

A prominent real estate developer, Kroenke is married to Walmart heiress Ann Walton. Aside from the Rams, Kroenke owns the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche and the Premier League soccer club Arsenal through his company Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. Kroenke led the development of SoFi Stadium, the $5 billion sports and entertainment facility the Rams will share with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys owner

Estimated net worth: $8.3 billion

Jones paid just $150 million to buy the Cowboys in 1989. Three decades later, the Cowboys are considered the most valuable U.S. sports franchise with an estimated valuation of $5.5 billion. Jones also co-founded Legends Hospitality and has several holdings in the commodities sector.

Shahid Khan, Jacksonville Jaguars owner

Estimated net worth: $8.2 billion

Khan amassed his fortune in the auto parts sector. After buying the Jaguars, he emerged as one of the NFL’s most outspoken owners and has spearheaded the league’s expansion into the United Kingdom. The Jaguars are set to play two “home games” in London during the 2020 season.

Stephen Ross, Miami Dolphins owner

Estimated net worth: $7.6 billion

A prominent real estate mogul, Ross first purchased an ownership interest in the Dolphins in 2008. Aside from his NFL franchise, Ross owns various real estate developments, as well as stakes in the Equinox and SoulCycle fitness chains, through his holding firm, The Related Companies.

