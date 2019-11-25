Lou Holtz: More 'absurd' climate protest to come

Saturday will not be the last time protesters interrupt events like Saturday’s college football game between Harvard and Yale.

Continue Reading Below

Hall of Fame Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz called climate change protesters storming the field during the halftime of the Ivy League match-up “absurd,” in an interview with FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, adding that it will probably happen again.

Holtz had little patience for the protests but was optimistic that arrests may deter some would-be protesters.

“But the one thing that will help prevent it is 40 some students were arrested. I hope they were put in jail. I hope they were fined,” Holtz said.

DALLAS COWBOYS OWNER JERRY JONES SOUNDS OFF ON TEAM'S PERFORMANCE AFTER LOSS: 'IT'S A SIGNIFICANT SETBACK'

Disorderly conduct charges were brought against 42 people as a result of their remaining on the field after most of the protesters had left, Fox News reported.

Holtz lamented the attention drawn by the protesters away from what had been happening on the field.

“Everybody is talking about the sit-in. They should be talking about the great game,” he said.

Yale was down by 17 points in the fourth quarter but scored two touchdowns in 88 seconds and finally won the game in double overtime, according to Holtz.

“What gives you the right to come in and disrupt this game when there are seventy thousand people in the stands looking forward to the game,” Holtz said.

NIKE OMITTED WASHINGTON REDSKINS TEAM NAME FROM NFL 'SALUTE TO SERVICE' HOODIES

Beyond that, Holtz noted that protesters at the game did nothing to change the situation with the climate.

Holtz was skeptical of the cause for which these people were protesting.

“I don’t see much difference from the time I was ten years of age. It gets warm in the summer [and] it gets cold in the winter,” he said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He also questioned the approach China and India take to addressing the climate.

“They do nothing, yet you want us to get rid of all gas, all coal, everything else and fly by the sunlight? I don’t think so,” he said.

Holtz also expressed his displeasure over the actions of Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins who missed the last snap of Sunday’s game because he was taking selfies with the fans.

“Let’s remember it’s a team game. You have obligations to your teammates. You should be celebrating with them,” he concluded.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS