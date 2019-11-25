Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sounds off on team's performance after loss: 'It's a significant setback'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones unleashed on his coaching staff following the team’s loss Sunday against the New England Patriots and failure to gain an upper hand in the NFC East division.

The Cowboys fell to the Patriots, 13-9, in a game at Gillette Stadium which featured pouring rain and howling wind. Dallas had one turnover in the game, but failed to score a touchdown. Cowboys kicker Brett Maher was 3-for-4 on field goals.

“It is a significant setback for our team,” Jones told reporters after the game, according to the Dallas Morning-News. “We needed this win. We needed to win against an opponent like this. We haven’t had them and, consequently, we are very aware of that and so we dig a hole that we really got a challenge as we look at the rest of the schedule.”

Jones also zeroed in on the special teams after a blocked punt, missed field goal and a miscue by kick returner Tony Pollard. He said “every aspect of special teams” had been “problematic” for the team.

“We had plenty of opportunities to establish ourselves in all phases of the ball and they won the special teams part really good, and I think defensively it speaks for themselves they took it to us and certainly without a touchdown that speaks enough for it,” Jones said.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett took heat for deciding to kick a field goal on the Patriots’ 11-yard line rather than go for a touchdown with the score 13-6. Dallas’ field goal cut the lead to four points, which meant the team still needed a touchdown to go ahead on New England.

“[If] they go ahead and kick a field goal coming back, it's still a chance to be in the game,” Garrett said, according to ESPN. “Then, what did we get it back with, just under three with a chance to go win it? So just felt good about that decision.”

With the loss, Dallas falls to 6-5 on the season. The team is still ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East but a win would have made things more difficult for their rivals to build momentum. Philadelphia is 5-6.