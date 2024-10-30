MLB World Series: here is the company that makes the Commissioner's Trophy

The Commissioner’s Trophy the Los Angeles Dodgers received for winning the 2024 World Series is produced by jeweler Tiffany & Co.

The Dodgers were bestowed the trophy on October 30th, after the they came back from a 5-0 deficit, to win game five 7-6. The win secured the Dodgers their 8th World Series title, and their first since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

The highly-coveted Commissioner’s Trophy has a height of 24 inches.

It is well-known for its 30 flags that match the number of teams in the MLB. There is also a "sterling silver ball that features 24k gold vermeil stitching," according to Tiffany & Co.’s website.

YANKEES-DODGERS WORLD SERIES AMONG MOST EXPENSIVE, FASTEST-SELLING OF ALL TIME ON SECONDARY MARKET

The Commissioner’s Trophy is replete with 198.12 troy ounces of sterling silver, per the MLB.

The production of the trophy – done annually – takes months. Nearly 140 hours of work go into it, Tiffany & Co. has said.

The jeweler’s present design of the Commissioner’s Trophy dates back over two decades.

Tiffany is also behind the National League Championship Series and American League Championship Series trophies that the teams had to win to get to the World Series. The Dodgers received the Warren C. Giles Trophy on Oct. 20, while the hardware for winning the ALCS was presented to the Yankees.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The 2024 World Series between the Yankees and Dodgers marked the first time they have gone head-to-head for the championship title in over four decades.

It also represented a competition between the MLB’s two most-valuable teams. The Yankees and the Dodgers are worth $7.55 billion and $5.45 billion, respectively, according to Forbes.

YANKEES AND DOGERS IN THE WORLD SERIES: MLB'S MOST VALUABLE TEAMS GO HEAD TO HEAD

In addition to the various MLB trophies that Tiffany produces, it also has a unique connection to the Yankees insignia.

A design the jeweler developed for the 1877 NYPD Medal of Valor "later inspired the iconic New York Yankees logo," Tiffany said on its website.

Tiffany has belonged to LVMH since early 2021. That is when the French luxury giant completed its multi-billion-dollar acquisition of the jeweler to bring it into its portfolio.

Another brand owned by LVMH has also designed awards for sports. Chaumet was tapped by Olympic officials to come up with the design for the gold, silver and bronze Olympics and Paralympics medals that were handed out at the Paris Games earlier this year.