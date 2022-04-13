MLB teams join National Recycling League to help reduce waste around ballparks

MLB teams have partnered with Anheuser-Busch to take on a new kind of competition – battling against the amount of waste created during game days.

Anheuser-Busch on Tuesday announced the creation of the National Recycling League and five MLB teams have agreed to be inaugural members of the competition. The teams are the St. Louis Cardinals, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

The company said in a news release the teams have committed to implementing policies to reduce waste and increase recycling efforts at stadiums during the 2022 MLB season. Some ballparks will have "Recycle Like a Champion" signage and other recycling decals. Fans will also have aluminum caps on their beverages. Teams will be making efforts to direct recyclable materials away from landfills.

"At Anheuser-Busch, we approach everything we do – including sustainability – with an innovation mindset so that we can create an outsized impact," CEO Anheuser-Busch Brendan Whitworth said in the news release. "Through the National Recycling League, we are thrilled to bring together our team partners and sports fans to work toward a shared dream of a future with less game day waste and more cheers."

DEREK JETER STEPS DOWN AS MARLINS CEO, SHAREHOLDER

Each team is set to appoint a so-called "recycling hawker" to collect used cans and bottles to make sure they’re recycled in the proper receptacles.

"Major League Baseball and our clubs are excited to collaborate with Anheuser-Busch on the launch of their National Recycling League initiative. This commitment to environmental stewardship by our long-term partner perfectly aligns with our continued efforts to bring more recycling options and sustainable practices to our ballparks," Paul Hanlon, senior director of ballpark operations and sustainability, Major League Baseball, added.

The city of the team with the highest recycling rates from opening day until May 31 will have Anheuser-Busch buy a round.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The ballparks are Nationals Park, Minute Maid Park, Globe Life Field, Busch Stadium and Petco Park.