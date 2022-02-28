Derek Jeter steps down as Marlins CEO, shareholder
Jeter became CEO of the Miami MLB franchise in September 2017
Derek Jeter has stepped down as CEO of the Miami Marlins and will longer hold an ownership stake in the franchise.
"Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the Club," Jeter said in a statement. "We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality."
