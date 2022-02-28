Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Sports

Derek Jeter steps down as Marlins CEO, shareholder

Jeter became CEO of the Miami MLB franchise in September 2017

close
Co-founder and CEO David Gandler explains how he is playing a 'different game' with their sportsbook on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

fuboTV integrates sports wagering platform with live streaming

Co-founder and CEO David Gandler explains how he is playing a 'different game' with their sportsbook on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Derek Jeter has stepped down as CEO of the Miami Marlins and will longer hold an ownership stake in the franchise.

Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter gives his speech during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on September 08, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the Club," Jeter said in a statement. "We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality."

This is a developing story and will be updated.