Derek Jeter steps down as Marlins CEO, shareholder

Derek Jeter has stepped down as CEO of the Miami Marlins and will longer hold an ownership stake in the franchise.

"Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the Club," Jeter said in a statement. "We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality."

