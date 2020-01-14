MLB hit Houston Astros hard to protect integrity of game: Former Miami Marlins president

Major League Baseball handed down major penalties to the Houston Astros on Monday after investigating how the team used technology to steal signs.

The punishments included one-year suspensions for former manager A.J. Hinch and former general manager Jeff Luhnow in addition to a $5 million maximum penalty and the forfeiture of future draft picks. After the fines were announced the Astros fired Hinch and Luhnow.

Former Miami Marlins President David Samson told FOX Business' Neil Cavuto Tuesday MLB had had to come down hard on the Astros in order to protect business and revenues they get from companies like MGM.

“Anything that could impact the results on the field impacts the integrity of the game,” he said. “This is like gambling, but not as bad in my opinion.”

Samson noted that baseball has “embraced” gambling. In order for casinos and bookmakers to make a line on a game they need to know all the information, he explained.

“If one team has an advantage that they are not letting anyone else know, then that would change exactly how money is put on a game or a line on the game,” he said.

MLB is also investigating the Boston Red Sox over their use of video replay to allegedly steal signs during the 2018 season.

While there is no way for MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred or anyone to prove that stealing signs would change the outcome of the game, Samson said, he hopes these punishments will “serve as a deterrent to future behavior.” However, he noted that teams are now figuring out new ways to gain advantages.

