MLB Draft kicks off amid coronavirus season restart talks

Major League Baseball will hold its 2020 amateur draft in a modified format on Wednesday night amid an ongoing dispute between team owners and players regarding efforts to restart play during the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

Unlike events of years past, the 2020 MLB Draft will utilize a virtual format and consist of five rounds. Under normal circumstances, MLB runs a 40-round draft.

PANTHERS TO REMOVE JERRY RICHARDSON STATUE OUTSIDE BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM

This year’s draft will take place over two days, beginning with round one on Wednesday night and concluding with rounds two through five on Thursday night. The Detroit Tigers hold the first overall pick.

MLB teams will be permitted to sign an unlimited number of undrafted prospects once the five-round draft has concluded. Signing bonuses for undrafted players are capped at $20,000. The system is expected to save MLB teams about $30 million at a time when the league’s financial outlook is uncertain.

NASCAR'S BUBBA WALLACE TO RUN 'BLACK LIVES MATTER' CAR AT MARTINSVILLE

Team owners and players have yet to reach terms on compensation, safety and other key elements in a return-to-play plan that would allow an abbreviated version of the 2020 season to proceed.

The owners’ latest proposal on Monday called for a 76-game season, with players receiving up to 75 percent of their prorated salaries. The MLB Players Association dismissed that offer and countered with an 89-game plan with fully prorated salaries and an expanded postseason.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

If negotiations failed to yield a plan, MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred has the authority to mandate a 50-game season.

The first round of the 2020 MLB Draft begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and MLB Network.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM