NFL

Panthers to remove Jerry Richardson statue outside Bank of America Stadium: Report

13-foot statue will be removed amid concerns it could be targeted during protests

By FOXBusiness
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., responds to the NFL admitting it was wrong when it came to the peaceful kneeling protests during the National Anthem.

Roger Goodell admits NFL bungled kneeling protests

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., responds to the NFL admitting it was wrong when it came to the peaceful kneeling protests during the National Anthem.

The Carolina Panthers are removing a statue of team founder and former owner Jerry Richardson from outside Bank of America Stadium amid concerns that it could be targeted during ongoing protests, according to a report.

Team officials plan to temporarily remove the 13-foot statue because of the potential hazard it could pose if protesters attempt to topple it, the Charlotte Observer reported, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. Several statues have been vandalized or toppled during recent nationwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

The statue will be stored in an undisclosed location. It’s unclear if the statue will be reinstalled in the future.

A general view of the exterior of the stadium with the Jerry Richardson statue before the Panthers' game at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 03, 2019, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The Panthers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the situation.

Richardson co-founded the Panthers in 1993. He came under scrutiny in 2017 after a Sports Illustrated report uncovered evidence that Richardson had engaged in workplace misconduct, including racially charged remarks toward employees.

Richardson sold the franchise to current owner David Tepper for $2.3 billion in 2018 amid an NFL investigation into the allegations. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell later fined Richardson $2.75 million.

In July 2018, Tepper disclosed that he was “contractually obligated to keep that statue as it is” outside the stadium. It’s unclear if that obligation was for a specific period of time or in perpetuity.

