MLB All-Star Alex Bregman joins Patrick Mahomes, Breanna Stewart as Throne SPORT COFFEE partner

With MLB Opening Day upon us, Chicago Cubs new All-Star third baseman, Alex Bregman, knows he’s going to need some caffeine during a long, 162-game season.

But not all coffee is made the same, which is why Bregman is partnering with Throne SPORT COFFEE, joining a star-studded group which includes Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist Breanna Stewart.

"I invested in the company because I believe in it," Bregman, who joined the Cubs this past offseason on a five-year, $175 million deal, told FOX Business in a recent interview. "You got to take ownership in what you put into your body if you want to play for a long time and have longevity in this game. It’s a good-for-you coffee that will keep you going, and something that is important to me. I want to be putting the right stuff in my body, and Throne SPORT COFFEE does that for me."

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Bregman said he connected with beverage industry veteran Michael Fedele, who created Throne SPORT COFFEE’s proprietary COFFEE PLUS+ formula for the brand’s premium-charged lattes and cold brews, while he was playing for the Houston Astros. Seeing Throne SPORT COFFEE having 150mg of natural caffeine, as well as being NSF Certified for Sport with 10 grams of protein and 100% daily value of B vitamins, it was a no-brainer to try it out for Bregman.

The relationship with Fedele continued as he joined the Boston Red Sox this past year, when he earned his third career All-Star nod.

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Then, as Bregman left Cubs spring training to join Team USA during the World Baseball Classic (WBC), Throne SPORT COFFEE was in the clubhouse as the U.S. made its way to the WBC final.

"They loved it," Bregman said about his Team USA peers getting Throne SPORT COFFEE in the clubhouse during the WBC. "Michael sent us a shipment when we were in Miami, and it got into the clubhouse at the perfect time. We had a late-night game and an early get-to-the-ballpark for an early workout. All the guys loved it and were caffeinated after that."

Fedele also couldn’t be happier to add Bregman as an investor and partner, as the brand continues to grow.

"We are excited to officially welcome Alex Bregman to the Throne SPORT COFFEE family," he said in a statement to FOX Business. "Alex is excited to help drive awareness and education about our better-for-you coffee solution and he embodies the preparation, discipline and performance mindset that defines the Throne SPORT COFFEE brand. Partnering with athletes who have that mindset is key to our continued growth and to reinforcing our leadership in the category."

Bregman knows Chicago is a big market for not just sports, but coffee drinkers alike. He can’t wait to get his Cubs teammates involved now, especially with how many day games the team plays throughout the season.

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"You’re hitting your vitamins, you’re hitting your protein, and you’re getting the caffeine that’s good caffeine for you. I mean, for 162 games a year, you’re going to need some caffeine, especially here in Chicago with all these day games," Bregman said. "I feel like Throne SPORT Coffee is going to be the go-to every day. To be able to partner with them is exciting and looking forward to getting the whole team caffeinated for all the games."

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