WNBA star Breanna Stewart partners with Throne SPORT COFFEE alongside Patrick Mahomes

Between her hard work on the court as a WNBA superstar, and her duties as a mother at home, Breanna Stewart needs some caffeine throughout the day to keep her going.

But Stewart isn’t just drinking any coffee to get her fix — she’s partnered with a brand that is perfect for the pro athlete she is.

Stewart has joined Throne SPORT COFFEE, becoming the first female athlete to partner with the brand that prides itself on being much more than just a coffee provider. It has natural caffeine, 100% daily value of vitamin B and is NSF Certified for Sport.

Beverage industry vet Michael Fedele created the COFFEE PLUS+ formula for both the brand’s premium charges lattes and cold brews, which offers 150mg of natural caffeine as well as 10 grams of protein for recovery — just what’s needed for athletes like Stewart.

"It just seems really natural and fitting for me," she told FOX Business in an exclusive interview about the partnership. "I think that being an athlete, being a mom, there’s so many reasons why we constantly need caffeine. But to have it in a healthy way, and also have the protein in it — every time I walk in the gym I’m having one. I’m letting everyone know that not only am I drinking coffee, but I’m getting so positive protein benefit as well."

Stewart said that she loves to go with the mocha, salted caramel or just plain black coffee. But it’s the perfect pick-me-up when she’s ready to take the court, hit the gym or get in any physical activity to better herself for her games.

Stewart also joins a star-studded group of partners, which includes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, becoming an immediate face of the coffee brand.

"It’s a huge win and I think just to see athletes like myself [and] Patrick Mahomes continue to partner with Throne just shows why. Because all of these supplements — vitamin B, protein and natural caffeine — is essential to help us be our best on and off the court, or on and off the field, they say in football. I’m really excited it all came to fruition."

Today, professional athletes have to worry about what they put in their bodies more than ever considering regulations and banned substances.

What sets Throne SPORT COFFEE apart from the rest is having its products independently tested and NSF Certified for Sport, meaning athletes like Stewart, and every other consumer, knows that quality and safety are in the beverage.

"As an athlete, you don’t want to think about [it], or constantly check labels, especially with the national team and those type of things coming up. Knowing it’s a safe and healthy drink is perfect for us," she said.

While Throne SPORT COFFEE is spotted in the fridges at Unrivaled Basketball, Stewart’s three-on-three league she co-founded with fellow WNBA star Napheesa Collier, she’s excited to get back with her Liberty teammates and get them involved, too.

"Once I get back to New York, I’ll make sure I put some in the locker room on a consistent basis," she said.

