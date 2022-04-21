Expand / Collapse search
Mike Tyson throws punches at unruly passenger on JetBlue flight: report

The passenger appeared to be antagonizing Tyson

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was reportedly involved in a scuffle with an airline passenger on Wednesday night that left the passenger bloodied.

TMZ released a video on Thursday that showed Tyson punching a man seated a row behind him at San Francisco International Airport  in an incident that the media outlet said occurred after passengers continued to pester the former boxer after he asked them to stop.

Mike Tyson attends the Mike Tyson Cares &amp; We 2 Matter Fundraiser on December 05, 2021 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images / Getty Images)

A witness on the plane told TMZ that the former heavyweight champ was initially cordial to fans asking for photographs but one man continued talking in Tyson’s ear which appeared to irritate him before punches flew. 

A source reportedly told TMZ that the man who approached Tyson was extremely intoxicated.

Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana Point, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File / Associated Press)

TMZ reported that the man who was punched received medical attention and went to the police following the incident.

The San Francisco Airport Police and Jet Blue Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Passengers onboard the JetBlue Airways Corp. inaugural flight to London Heathrow Airport (LHR) at John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport in the Queens borough of New York, U.S. Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Getty Images)

A representative for Tyson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.