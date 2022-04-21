Mike Tyson throws punches at unruly passenger on JetBlue flight: report

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was reportedly involved in a scuffle with an airline passenger on Wednesday night that left the passenger bloodied.

TMZ released a video on Thursday that showed Tyson punching a man seated a row behind him at San Francisco International Airport in an incident that the media outlet said occurred after passengers continued to pester the former boxer after he asked them to stop.

MIKE TYSON USED SEX TO KEEP HIMSELF FROM COMMITTING MURDER

A witness on the plane told TMZ that the former heavyweight champ was initially cordial to fans asking for photographs but one man continued talking in Tyson’s ear which appeared to irritate him before punches flew.

A source reportedly told TMZ that the man who approached Tyson was extremely intoxicated.

MIKE TYSON SAYS HE ‘DIED’ WHILE TRIPPING ON TOAD VENOM

TMZ reported that the man who was punched received medical attention and went to the police following the incident.

The San Francisco Airport Police and Jet Blue Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A representative for Tyson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.